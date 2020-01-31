Elahi thinks PTI is treating allies as ‘second wife’

–PML-Q senior leader questions PTI’s formation of three new committees to engage with allies

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should refrain from treating its allies as its “second wife”.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader said this while speaking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE). He said that his party has always supported its partners in good faith but the coalition partners must not be considered unimportant.

“The government should not consider its allies as its competitors and should honour the promises it made when it formed an alliance with them,” he said.

He wondered why the government constituted new committees to keep liaison with allies when the previous one was making progress. “The government should take into confidence its allies, and stand firm on the fact that we are together, out problems and losses are the same,” he said.

“If the government suffers a loss, it will have a ripple effect and have the same impact on us,” he said, adding that PML-Q had been an ally of the PTI since 2013.

“We participated in the 2013 protest sit-in of PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek and played an active role in keeping Imran Khan and Dr Tahirul Qadri together,” he said.

The PML-Q leader also said that his party wants the government to complete its tenure.

Elahi also said that the coalition partners have asked the government to amend the Local Government Act because Punjab cannot be governed like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as there were drastic differences between the two.

“The administrative expenses would increase manifold with the formation of village councils,” he said.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) at a global level.

On Thursday, the prime minister former three new committees under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to resolve differences with allies.

The committee tasked to liaise with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) includes Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh as its members.

The committee to liaise with PML-Q includes Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar, Sardar Usman Buzdar and Shafqat Mahmood.

Meanwhile, Pervez Khattak, Qasim Suri and Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali will liaise with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP).