China taking good care of Pakistani students, says FM Wang

ISLAMABAD: State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi Friday assured Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that the Pakistani students in China are being treated by the authorities “like our own” children and that the Chinese government was doing everything to ensure the safety, health and well-being of Pakistani students.

Wang Yi made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday lauded the relentless efforts undertaken by China for the containment of coronavirus and underscored that the government and the people of Pakistan stood firmly behind China in its resolute and momentous efforts to deal with the virus.

Foreign Minister conveyed his condolences on the loss of precious lives due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

On behalf of the government of Pakistan, the foreign minister extended the offer of sending a field hospital to China, as well as sending a group of doctors to assist China in the recovery efforts.

Foreign Minister also hoped that the Chinese people under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will overcome the enormous challenge and emerge stronger in its aftermath.

He also thanked the Chinese authorities who have taken immense pains to help the Pakistani students in Wuhan and hoped that Beijing will continue to take the best possible measures for the protection of Pakistani nationals in China.

State Councilor Wang Yi, on behalf of Premier Li Keqiang, conveyed a special message of gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, underlining that Pakistan had shown tremendous support and solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time when they were fighting against the spread of coronavirus.

State Councilor Wang Yi underscored that China was taking effective, speedy, and urgent measures to contain the Coronavirus. The global community, he added, had recognised those efforts.