Yet another Afghan national caught traveling with forged passport

ISLAMABAD: Yet another Afghan national was caught by Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) vigilance team on Thursday while he was about to fly to Canada on a fake passport from Islamabad airport.

As per details, the passenger, Mirzada, was trying to travel to Canada via PIA flight PK-781. He was asked to show his documents by the vigilance team.

The travel documents provided by Mirzada were tested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials and proven fake.

Subsequently, he was handed over to the FIA’s immigration wing for further probe into the matter.