Whither provincial autonomy?

An uncalled for interference

During its short tenure the PTI changed as many as four IGPs in Punjab and a similar number in KP without the opposition making an issue of it. As opposed to this, the Sindh PTI and GDA, its coalition partner at the centre, reacted strongly when the PPP tried to replace Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam. The IGP on his part claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him but it would not be a cakewalk to transfer him. He predicted that in case of his leaving Sindh he would be upgraded. This made many wonder if he had contacts with and assurances from powerful circles. Transfers being a normal practice, bureaucrats generally do not make public protests over these. That Mr Imam was soon called for a meeting with the Prime Minister and was reported to have been considered for the post of Secretary Narcotics Control, proved that there was more to the affair than met the eye.

During his Karachi visit a few days back the Prime Minister had agreed to the transfer of the IGP, who has now returned triumphantly to the provincial capital, cocking a snook at the Sindh administration. The PM had also agreed with the PPP on the name of the new IGP that had been suggested by provincial government. Now we hear that the Prime Minister has gone back on the assurance at the advice of PTI’s Sindh chapter and the GDA.

Earlier this month the Sindh Chief Minister had sent a letter the Prime Minister requesting him to direct the Establishment Division to place the services of one of the officers named in the letter as Inspector General of Police, Sindh, as was done in the case of Punjab and KP recently. What is good for the goose should have been good for the gander also. It seems however that the practice being followed in Punjab and KP, that are ruled by the PTI, cannot be adopted in Sindh as it is ruled by the PPP. This has led PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to quip that under the PTI administration there are two Pakistans instead of one.

What is being done is not only unprincipled politics, but also an attempt to politicise the bureaucracy. What’s more, the exercise violates the spirit of provincial autonomy.