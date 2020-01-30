Unprecedentedly united nation creates 200 million stakeholders in traditionally 2-person exercise

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI/PESHAWAR/QUETTA/ROME – The nation over the past week displayed a 100 million fold increase in progress and productivity as it displayed unprecedented unity in creating 200 million stakeholders in an exercise that has traditionally only required two persons.

In doing so, the country has also broken the work record for the most number of people involved in a single kiss, the Guinness World Records confirmed.

Government officials revealed that the achievement would be celebrated by creating a gigantic flag in one of the many vacant and razed areas of the tribal regions or Balochistan.

Government representatives have lauded the development, with analysts reaffirming that it underlines the progress that the country is making.

“Not only does this show the unity in our nation that the dreaded West can only dream of, it also shows that one Muslim is actually equal to at least 100 million kuffaar,” noted analyst Orya Maqbool Jaan.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has asked global broadcasters to take note.

“Must congretulate nation for showing epic unity, whole country deserves big applause. I yet again ask @amazon and @Netflix invest in Pak more than showing ganday Indian scenes [sic]” he tweeted.