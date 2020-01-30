categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
Pakistan Today
15
New Articles today
January 30, 2020
GB delays Khunjerab border opening amid coronavirus threat
Yet another Afghan national caught travelling with forged passport
Islamabad airport contractor paid Rs560m to Maryam in kickbacks, PM’s aide claims
Project fear: Anti-China sentiment spreads along with coronavirus
Govt fails to fund gas projects despite Rs295bn cess collection
ECP to hear petition against Faryal Talpur on Feb 3
WB approves Pakistan’s review plea against $6bn Reko Diq fine
Today’s Cartoon
Less cars, less revenue for Punjab excise department
Out of Rs1.2tr budget, Rs72bn go to local bodies: Sindh CM
I love Pakistan but I am in exile forever: Aasia Bibi
India claims ‘diplomatic victory’ as EU Parliament defers vote on anti-CAA resolution
Opaque transparency
An indigenous model of education
Indian Republic Day marked as Black Day
PakistanToday
Headlines
National
City
Karachi
Lahore
Islamabad
Business
Foreign
Entertainment
Sports
Comment
Editorials
Columns
Whites lies
Cartoons
Editor’s mail
Features
E-Paper
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
Paperazzi
DNA
Profit Magazine
Epaper theDependent
The Dependent
Today’s Cartoon
by
Sabir Nazar
, (Last Updated 35 mins ago)
Top