Sticky wicket

Never wanting is better than disappointment. But how come one can absolutely stop eating because they can’t afford it? After the rise in the prices of wheat flour and sugar, milk is also likely to go costlier. The unbearable price hike has broken the back of those belonging to the middle- and the lower-income groups of the country. Even those earning Rs400-500 a day can barely have two meals a day, let alone fulfilling others necessary needs. Can you then expect such people to pay their utilities’ bills which keep on rising and rising.

The government is making it more and more difficult for the poor to survive. This has to be taken care of sooner rather than later otherwise many will have no other choice but to take what is called the extreme step. Enough is enough.

Mahrukh Nasir

Karachi

Climate terror

Climate change refers to significant, long-term changes in the global climate. Perhaps the biggest security threat facing Pakistan today is the possibility of climate change and environmental factors destabilizing Karachi which is regarded as the country’s economic backbone. Pakistan contributes less than 1 percent of the world’s greenhouse gases blamed for causing global warming, yet its 200 million people are among the world’s most vulnerable victims of the growing consequences of climate change. Pakistani nation is facing ever-rising temperatures, drought and flooding that threaten health, agriculture and water supplies. The Global Climate Risk Index has placed Pakistan on the fifth spot on the list of countries most vulnerable to climate change in its annual report for 2020. So Government needs to launch programmes to develop policies to mobilize their people and be aware that the importance of climate change encourages them to take part in activities relating to climate change.

KOMAL YOUNAS

Lahore

Spring hopes

The current spell of rains on the one hand may prolong the cold spell and risk of sickness for the weak and vulnerable. One the other hand, it is great news for farmers as it helps their crops. This rain is also good for reducing the smog and clearing out the atmosphere for the arrival of spring, when weather turns warm, flowers bloom, fields become green and people start feeling the warmth of turning weather. Maybe, the coming spring will not reduce the inflation or reduce the burden people are buried under, it will bring relief in terms of milder temperatures and beautiful weather everyone loves and most importantly hope. Hope is something that can keep going. It can help them fend off the bad impact of stress, be mentally strong and keep striving for better times. I hope and pray that Allah gives us hope and strength to pass through these testing times and we see the day when things change for a better Pakistan (Aamin).

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

Coronavirus

I feel pleasure to make the government aware about our rights as a citizen of Pakistan. The government must be aware about the recent virus which is rapidly spreading from China to some other countries. Coronavirus has been reported in China where more than 830 people are the victim of it. Whereas 25 something people lost their lives. Coronaviruses (CoV) are a family of viruses which spread from all kinds of animals such as, goats, pigs, cows and many more. It causes disease in birds and mammals. In humans the viruses cause respiratory infections which are typically mild including the common cold but rarer forms like SARS and MERS can be lethal. In cows and pigs they may cause diarrhea, while in chickens they can cause an upper respiratory disease. There are no vaccines or antiviral drugs that are approved for prevention or treatment. The government of Pakistan must do the tests of those Chinese who are living in Pakistan especially in Gwadar so that it should not get spread in Pakistan. And it is a request to the meat sellers please must not sell meat for 10 or 15 days.

Mohammad Jaan Qadir

Bolan

Desperate times

Plastic bags had been a huge indication of apocalypses since 1950s and it is very much notorious of being the fountainhead of enhancing the mortality rate of people in Pakistan. Plastic bags are being manufactured with various hazardous chemicals which are very much dangerous for every individual surviving in Pakistan, because in every corner of Pakistan plastic bags are being used to carry out the eatable goods without being aware the causes and health risk and sometimes it is very much spoiler for the lands because the plastics would make a timber land into a barren land. According to the expert scientists that plastic takes more than 500 years to break down in a landfill. Moreover, the scientists have claimed that the plastic bags have been the source of numerous deadliest diseases such as cancer endometriosis, neurological damage, endocrine disruption, birth effects and developmental disorders, immune damage, asthma, and cause multiple organ damages. Furthermore, the Minister of Climate Change Senator had evaluated that more than 55 billion plastic shopping bags are being used in Pakistan where the utilisation had been increased to 15 per cent per annum.

Mehraj Altaf

Turbat