Punjab University student allegedly picked up by ‘unidentified men’

A Punjab University student Mohsin Abdali, who was completing his MPhil in Agricultural Sciences at the university, was allegedly picked up by “unidentified men” in Lahore early on Thursday morning, his family asserted.

An initial report of the incident was submitted by Abdali’s family to Baghbanpura police station for the offense of kidnapping.

As per the initial report, which appears to be written by Abdali’s brother, 10-12 unidentified men had knocked on the door of their house at 4:00 AM. When his father opened the door, all the unidentified men forcefully entered the house on gunpoint.

The report said the men had pushed, shoved and started to hit them and warned that if anyone made noise, they would “kill them”.

The complainant said that his brother, who was sleeping in the room, was shaken awake by the men, who hit him, dragged him out on gunpoint and forced him to sit in a car outside the house.

The complainant added that the individuals had reentered their house and taken his brother’s laptop, mobile phone as well as his father’s phone. He said his brother was kidnapped on gunpoint and taken away.

The complainant requested that action should be taken against the unidentified individuals and his brother should be returned.

A first information report (FIR) has not been filed yet, but the police confirmed that they have received a complaint and said that a probe will be initiated.

The Progressive Students’ Collective (PSC) also issued a statement about the incident and said that at 4:00 AM, men in plainclothes broke into Abdali’s house in the Shalimar area in Lahore.

“They harassed and abused his family, took away laptops and phones and did not convey on what charge or accusation he was being investigated or picked up for.”

WHO IS ABDALI?

As per the PSC, Abdali is a student activist who had organised the Student Solidarity March and the Climate March. They added that his last public appearance prior to his disappearance was a demonstration organised by the Women Democratic Front which called for the release of Awami Workers Party (AWP) activists.

“Progressive student collective (PAC) members are shocked by the brazen manner in which young peaceful activists are coming under attack. We demand Mohsin’s immediate release,” the statement read.

The disappearance of Abdali was also trending on Twitter as various individuals expressed concern about his absence.

Lahore-based academic Dr Ammar Ali Jan said they had checked Baghwanpura police station where police said they had no information about Abdali’s whereabouts. Additionally, he said Shalimar station police also had no information, adding that it was not their jurisdiction.