Protestors protesting [protestors protesting (protestors disappearance) disappearance] disappeared

In what computer scientists and mathematicians call a nested loop algorithm, protestors protesting the disappearance of protestors who were protesting the disappearance of protestors were arrested in Islamabad on Wednesday.

“Yes, this is a classic example of what is called nested loop,” said Dr Saira Yousafzai, Associate Professor of the Computer Engineering Department at the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar.

“The nest generating variable, we will call it i, can be repeated ad infinitum,” she said, explaining on a white board. “In a theoretical ‘infinite’ computer, that is.”

(Dr Yousafzai was subsequently taken into questioning.)

“Listen, I don’t want to be a part of this,” said Dr Saleem Hassan, Professor at the Computer Science Department at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, while speaking to a correspondent of The Dependent at his office. “Please leave.”