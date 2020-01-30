Pakistan Army will always surprise India, says outgoing ISPR chief

RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor, the outgoing director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Thursday said that he considers it “an honour if Indians are happy” on his exit from the role.

Ghafoor will be replaced by Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, who will take charge of the Pakistani military’s media wing on Feb 1.

Addressing his last press conference as the ISPR chief, Ghafoor thanked reporters for their services over the years and hailed the role played by the media overall in Pakistan’s war against terrorism.

With regard to the recent comments made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he claimed that Indian forces were now capable of making Pakistan “bite the dust” in less than 10 days, Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Army “will always surprise the Indian armed forces”.

“We have said this before, and I am saying it again: You may start a war, but we will be the ones to end it.”

He said that the Indian government and leadership are once more making “irresponsible statements”.

“How can an army which could not defeat 8 million Kashmiris in the past 71 years, defeat 207 million Pakistanis?” he asked.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said there was “no victory in war; humanity always loses”. “We will give a befitting response if war is imposed upon us,” he added.

Praising Gen Bajwa’s “historic measures” he said that the army chief had made “important and difficult decisions” for peace in the country.

“Raddul Fasaad has been the most challenging operation and is a crucial element to secure lasting peace.”

He also spoke of Gen Bajwa’s role in promoting religious harmony and madrassa reforms as well as in securing the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders.

“The Bajwa doctrine is about bringing peace to the country and the region without compromising on national security,” he said.

He said the nation owes a lot to the country’s intelligence agencies. “ISI is among the most well recognised intelligence agencies in the world.”