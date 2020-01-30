Maj Gen Babar to take charge as new ISPR DG on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Major General Babar Iftikhar will assume charge as the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on February 1.

He would be replacing Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

According to ISPR, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar commanded a division in Multan. Commissioned into the Pakistan Army in March 1990, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is a graduate of the Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University Islamabad and Royal Command and Staff College Jordan.

An avid reader and golfer, Maj Gen Iftikhar was commanding an armoured division before being appointed as ISPR DG. He has also been Brigadier Staff in an Infantry Division in Waziristan. He also served as Chief of Staff in the Corps Headquarters.

He has also led an Armoured Brigade and Infantry Brigade in Operation Zarb-e-Azb in North Waziristan. He has also served in the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy and National Defence University Islamabad.

He is married with four sons.