Govt constitutes committee to monitor coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday constituted a technical committee to monitor the situation and make immediate plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to an official of the Health Ministry, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has also activated its emergency operations center to monitor the situation.

It has also been called for close coordination among Central Health Establishment, World Health Organization (WHO) and provincial health departments for a comprehensive control program.

The official said directives have also been issued to NIH’s virology lab to develop a real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction capacity for coronavirus as early as possible.

NIH has already developed health education and information material for healthcare staff, passengers and the general public in this regard.