Fawad says Modi lost balance after fallout on Kashmir, CAB

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction on Indian annexation of held Kashmir, controversial citizenship law and failing economy.

In a series of tweets, the minister stressed that “people of India must defeat ‘Modimadness’,” adding: “The Indian premier is under pressure to lose another State Elections (Delhi on February 8).”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader further remarked that Modi has resorted to ridiculous claims and threats, endangering the entire region.

ہمدوستان کے لوگ مودی کے پاگل پن کو شکست دیں،ایک اور ریاستی انتخاب دھلی 18 فروری میں شکست سامنے دیکھتے ہوئے مودی نے پھر پاکستان کیخلاف ہرزہ رسائ شروع کر دی،کشمیر،شہریت کے قانون اور گرتی ہوئ معیشت نے مودی جی کے اوسان خطا کر دیئے ہیں اٖن بیانات سے مودی الیکشن نہیں جیت سکتے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2020

The tweets came a day after the Indian premier yet again resorted to his hardline, warmongering rhetoric against Pakistan, declaring that the “Indian forces were now capable of making Pakistan bite the dust in less than 10 days”.

“Our armed forces will not take more than seven to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust,” Modi had said at a military ceremony.

Taking a strong exception to the hawkish remarks, Islamabad denounced Modi’s “belligerent rhetoric” against Pakistan, stating that his recent remarks were a “reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan”.

In a strongly-worded response, the Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had said: “Pakistan completely rejects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s irresponsible and war-mongering remarks. These remarks are another reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and the BJP government and leadership’s desperate attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.”

Farooqui also urged the international community to “take cognisance of Indian leadership’s continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security”.