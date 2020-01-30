ECP to hear petition against Faryal Talpur on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved for a hearing a petition seeking to disqualify Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Faryal Talpur.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar.

The hearing has been set on February 3 at 10am. An earlier petition filed by the MPAs had been rejected because the petitioners didn’t follow up on it.

They filed a case against her for concealing assets in her yearly wealth statement. They believe this means she should be disqualified from holding public office.