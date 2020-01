by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: The Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested a passenger on Thursday who was attempting to smuggle 850gram drugs hidden inside his shoes at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The passenger, who was later identified as Asghar, was departing to Doha through a private airline. During the checking, ASF officials recovered charas which were hidden insides his shoes.

Later, the arrested man was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials for further legal action.