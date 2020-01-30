ADB approves $15m loan for urban development planning in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday approved a $15 million loan for helping seven cities in Punjab province in design comprehensive investments and public service delivery plans to prepare for upcoming urban development projects.

According to the details, the loan will fund the preparation of spatial master plans, detailed engineering designs, and operational business plans for proposed projects in the cities of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha.

It will also help to ensure a high level of readiness ahead of ensuing Punjab’s urban development projects and complement ADB’s existing technical assistance to Pakistan in conducting feasibility studies and explore innovations to improve the quality of urban services.

“The government of Punjab has taken a proactive role in tackling urban development challenges in the province,” said ADB Senior Urban Development Specialist for Central and West Asia Jude Kohlhase.

“This loan will help the local governments improve spatial and urban planning, prepare environmental assessments, put in place gender action plans with a special focus on gender equality, and incorporate climate resilient designs for priority investments,” he added.

Pakistan has experienced rapid urbanisation as rural populations have migrated within the country to find jobs. Urban development challenges, which are pronounced in cities in Punjab, account for 53 per cent of Pakistan’s urban population and experience intermittent access to poor quality water, ineffective wastewater, solid waste management, and severe traffic issues because of lack of public transport and poor traffic management.

ADB will help identify integrated smart solutions to strengthen the province’s institutions’ urban and spatial planning systems.

It will also support the preparation of land acquisition and resettlement plans, feasibility studies, and procurement documents.

The upcoming projects are in line with the Pakistani government’s development priorities, which emphasise providing access to safe water, sanitation, urban transport, and a healthy living environment to the public.