5 militants killed, 2 soldiers martyred in crackdown on terrorist hideout

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday killed 5 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) crackdown on a terrorist Hideout in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

According to the press release, 2 soldiers Sepoy Muhammad Shamim and Sepoy Asad Khan embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

Earlier on Dec 5 last year, two security forces officials were martyred in an IBO near Charkhel village of North Waziristan.

“Presence of terrorists was reported in a hideout. During the operation two terrorists killed,” the statement released by ISPR had said.