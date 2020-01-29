Personnel deployed for security of Chinese at risk of coronavirus

LAHORE: In the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in China, Special Protection Unit (SPU) chief Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Umer Sheikh, in a letter to Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir, has sought medical advice and logistic support for police personnel who have been appointed alongside Chinese officials working at various sites of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) across the province.

In his letter, DIG Sheikh has recalled that the SPU is responsible for providing security to the foreigners, especially Chinese nationals across the province.

“As the Chinese move in and out on a daily basis in the country, it may also spread in our country and our constabulary,” read the letter.

The letter recommended that the Punjab Health Secretary Najam Shah be contacted for provision of medical assistance and treatment to the “vulnerable” personnel.

The DIG stated that the health secretary must also be asked to update the police about the treatment centres to shift any suspected patient of coronavirus.