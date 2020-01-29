Sindh IG meets PM as Sindh govt pushes for his removal

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Amid an ongoing tussle between the federal government and Sindh over the replacement of the incumbent provincial police chief, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam at Prime Minister’s Office to discuss “law and order” situation.

During the meeting, IGP Imam briefed PM Imran regarding the law and order situation in the province.

Though the prime minister initially agreed to change the Sindh IG, the federal cabinet next day decided against appointing Mushtaq Mahar as the Sindh police chief and sought more names from the provincial government.

Briefing the press about the issues discussed in the federal cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to once again discuss names for the new IGP with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

‘SINDH WON’T GIVE NEW NAMES’:

Meanwhile, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani said that the provincial government will neither meet governor nor recommend any new name for the appointment of Sindh IG.

Ghani stressed that the federal government must select a name for the already given list of the proposed nominees for the top slot.

He maintained that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also told PM Imran Khan of the reasons for his government’s move to remove Dr Kaleem Imam. The PPP leader further claimed that the Sindh CM and the PM had agreed on one name but the decision was changed after the federal cabinet’s meeting.

Saeed Ghani said the IGs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are changed in thirty minutes, whereas it takes 30 days for the same procedure in Sindh.

While commenting on the Sindh High Court’s decision of nullifying the transfer notifications of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Khadim Hussain Rind and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Rizwan, he said we don’t agree with the verdict but are bound to accept it.