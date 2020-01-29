SC orders re-inquiry against FBR officer over illegal tax refunds

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered re-inquiry against a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officer over illegal tax refunds.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed heard the case and ordered the FBR to complete its inquiry against DC Sales Tax Abdul Hameed Anjum in an undue refund of taxes.

“How an officer being cleared and another punished with the same offence,” the court questioned.

The CJP expressed his disappointment and asked, “Why you people not telling the truth to the court?”

“Do not play games because we knew you will produce an old inquiry before the court. Do you not catch an officer involved in misconduct?” the chief justice asked the FBR officer who appeared before the court.

The bench dismissed the matter with an order of re-inquiry against the officer within three months.

The FBR had removed DC Sales Tax Abdul Hameed Anjum who was allegedly involved in allowing refund of vouchers worth of Rs87 million to three companies in Karachi. He had challenged his removal in the Federal Service Tribunal (FST) which acquitted him from the alleged charges with the ruling that no evidence was found against the petitioner to support the allegations.

Two other officials, Officer Inland Revenue Service (IRS) Ashfaq Ali Tuneuo and Senior Auditor Ameerul Haq, who were also allegedly involved in the matter, had also moved the FST and the tribunal had sent their cases to the FBR with the direction to decide departmental appeal of both the officials.

After investigating the matter, the fact-finding committee of the FBR had recommended initiating a regular inquiry against Ashfaq Ali Tuneuo.