Red Crescent to launch coronavirus awareness campaign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Chairman Abrarul Haq said on Wednesday that an awareness campaign regarding the deadly coronavirus will be launched soon.

According to a statement, the singer-turned-politician said that “PRCS will launch an awareness campaign in collaboration with the Health Department”.

Haq said thousands of the volunteers will take part in the awareness campaign and quick response centers (QRCs) are being established in the provincial headquarters. He further said the federal government is in contact with China for the delivery of chemical use to check coronavirus.

Hundreds of Americans and Japanese evacuated Wuhan, the quarantined Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus, and aboard charter flights back home, as the death toll soared to 132 and confirmed infections neared 6,000.

According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, four Pakistani students in Wuhan are confirmed to have the coronavirus.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan’s behalf, Mirza assured the families of the children that they will act a responsible government and are taking responsibility for these children and all Pakistanis in China.

“We will take care of them the same way we would care for our own children,” he said.

Mirza, however, said that no case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Pakistan yet.