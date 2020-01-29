PTM’s Dawar confirms release, says other protesters remain in custody

ISLAMABAD: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and lawmaker Mohsin Dawar confirmed on Wednesday morning that he had been released from jail, adding that, however, other protesters – who were arrested alongside him from outside Islamabad’s National Press Club a day earlier – remained in custody.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against attendees of the protest on various charges including sedition. However, Dawar was not nominated in the first information report (FIR).

On Tuesday, Islamabad police had arrested Dawar and 28 other PTM workers from outside the press club where they had gathered to stage a protest against the arrest of the group’s chief, Manzoor Pashteen, who was arrested from Peshawar on Monday and shifted to Dera Ismail Khan in a sedition case pertaining to a speech he made in Dera Ismail Khan on Jan 18.

In a post on Twitter, Dawar said the PTM was protesting against the arrest of Pashteen during which they were arrested.

“There wasn’t a single report of violence by protesters from around the world. I attended the protest in Islamabad and the protesters here were as peaceful as in the other places,” he said.

In a subsequent tweet, he added: “However, the state reminded us once again that our rights don’t mean much as they didn’t bother to create even flimsy grounds for our arrests. I was dragged along with other comrades of PTM and [Awami Workers Party] AWP including Ismat Shahjahan, Ammar Rashid and many others.”

The MNA said that following the arrests they were distributed to various police stations.

“I was told by the police that they were setting me free. I told them that I will not go until all the others are set free as well. Then they came back again, telling me that they will set all free so I decided to leave,” he wrote.

Dawar, however, said he had since found out that some of the protesters were still in jail, adding that after getting a full idea of the number of protesters still in custody, they would protest until all were released.

“As our freedoms are shrinking silence is not an option. The fight to win back our right to dissent is a common cause that transcends ethnicities and beliefs. Speak up and be counted, your life means nothing if you don’t have the freedom to disagree,” he concluded.

POLICE REGISTER FIR

Meanwhile, a FIR was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar Police Station against the protesters under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (assault on public servant), 147 (rioting),149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in prosecution of common object), 505-A (defaming army), 505-B (statements conducing to public mischief), 124-A (sedition), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 186 (obstructing public servant from discharging duties) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The case, registered on Tuesday, named 23 individuals but did not include Dawar.

As per the FIR, registered by City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, the protesters were informed that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in the Islamabad territory as a result of which five or more than five people are not allowed to gather. It stated, however, the protesters had chanted slogans against the Pakistan Army and the state and had chanted slogans in favor of Pashteen. They had also blocked a road.

The protests were held a day after Pashteen was arrested on Monday from Peshawar’s Shaheen Town and was sent to the city’s central jail on a 14-day judicial remand. He was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan on the orders of a local court on Tuesday.