Polio worker gunned down in Swabi

A polio worker was killed while another was injured when their team came under attack in Swabi’s Parmoli area by unknown assailants on Wednesday.

According to Swabi’s District Police Officer Imran Shahid, unidentified men opened fire at the polio team while they were on duty.

Taking notice of the attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan directed the Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi to submit a report on the incident. He further directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.

Attacks on polio workers are common in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. This is one of the biggest hindrances to the eradication of polio from the country.