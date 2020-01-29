No compromise on discipline, PM tells sacked KP ministers

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday told the two sacked ministers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that removing them was a difficult decision to make but he could not compromise on discipline.

Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai called on the prime minister at his office in the federal capital.

“I never give importance to personalities and have always made difficult decisions,” the premier told them. “You are my reliable fellows in KP and I hope you will continue working hard for the party in the province,” he added.

The two-party leaders expressed confidence in the premier’s leadership and assured him that they would continue their services for the party. They also denied reports that they were planning on ousting the chief minister.

Earlier on January 26, the KP government had removed three ministers from their positions who were allegedly the masterminds of ‘a pressure group’.