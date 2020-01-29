Hameed Haroon files defamation case against Jami

Dawn Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hameed Haroon on Wednesday filed a defamation case against filmmaker Jamshed Mahmood, better known as Jami, in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

In October 2019, Jami had accused a “media tycoon” of raping him 13 years ago and on December 28. Although he had not named Hameed Haroon immediately at the time, he publically named him a few months later on December 30 on social media website Twitter.

In his petition, the Dawn CEO detailed the accusations levelled by Jami and urged the court to “perpetually restrain [the filmmaker], through himself or by instigating others, from making […] defamatory statements”.

Earlier this month, Haroon who had earlier issued a statement denying the rape, had sent Jami a legal notice under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, asking for an unconditional public apology and retraction of rape allegations.

In response, the filmmaker had called for the withdrawal of Haroon’s legal notice within a week.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner has also asked the court to direct Jami to “permanently remove/delete the defamatory statements” from his Twitter account while also demanding that Jami pays Rs1 billion “to be disbursed to any charitable organisation or for any noble cause, including the freedom of the press, that the court deems appropriate”.

Hameed Haroon has alleged that Jami’s allegations were timed to coincide with protests against his newspaper while adding in his petition that “Dawn was specifically being targeted by the defendant (Jami)” and that the filmmaker had not provided “even an iota of proof”.