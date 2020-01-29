Firdous criticises PML-N leadership for ‘fleeing’ to London

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcast Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) leadership, saying “noora league” fled from the political ground.

Awan, in a series of tweets, pointing towards former premier Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif by saying that both are absconding from the country. “The absconding leaders were seen in good health [in leaked pictures]… on the other hand, the PML-N top leaders were remained severely ill in legal documents submitted in the courts,” she said.

“These leaders are still receiving salaries from the Parliament but they are unavailable to the nation. The looters cannot save themselves from accountability.”

Earlier on Jan 14, while expressing doubts over the medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Awan had said that Pakistan Muslim League supremo is enjoying picnics and lavish dinners in London.

Talking to journalists, Firdous raised questions over the “critical” nature of Nawaz Sharif’s health, said that he was having dinners at hotels and attending political meetings in London.