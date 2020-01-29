Dual status case: IHC serves Vawda notice for concealing he is man-child

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, and others, in a case pertaining to the minister hiding his dual status from officials.

An investigative report published in The Dependent earlier this month had made the startling revelation that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Vawda concealed the fact that he was a man-child.

Vawda’s lawyer, when contacted, was adamant that his client would not be disqualified on such ‘frivolous’ grounds.

“It is quite clear from interacting with my client that though he might have the body of a fully developed man, his statements are at a Class 4 level,” said Advocate Rafay Hassan. “Will all people contesting elections now also have to declare other obvious facts like they inhale oxygen to metabolise?”

“In fact, I would like to sa–,” said Hassan, before he was interrupted by Vawda, who said something in his lawyer’s ear.

“Yes, yes, we will stop by at McDonald’s when we go back. Yes, I know you want the regular meal but want the Happy Meal Toy so we’ll order a Happy Meal as well, now please let me talk to this journalist uncle here, okay?”