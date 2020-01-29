Court acquits 39 Christians accused in Youhanabad lynching case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday acquitted 39 Christians accused of lynching two Muslim youths, Hafiz Babar Noman and Naeem, in the aftermath of twin suicide bombings in the Youhanabad neighbourhood that killed at least 14 churchgoers and injured scores in 2015.

Subsequently, a mob comprising Christian men staged a violent protest and killed two people, thinking they were accomplices of the terrorists. However, the deceased men were later identified as factory workers hailing from outside Lahore.

A case was subsequently filed against the mob and police rounded up over 42 suspects and a trial was commenced at the ATC.

During the hearing on Wednesday, ATC judge Arshad Bhutta announced the verdict, ordering the release of suspects after the family of the victims and the accused reached an alleged financial settlement.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly Shunila Ruth told Pakistan Today that the “release of the innocent Christian men was made possible through persistent efforts of government members, non-government organisations and members of the clergy”.

“We had been consistently raising this issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar because the case against these Christians was not based on any concrete evidence. The accused were languishing in jail for the last five years while their families were barely able to meet both ends,” she added.

Ruth said that the acquittal of the accused was good news for Pakistani Christians across the country. “Every person and organisation involved in the efforts to secure their release deserves appreciation,” she said.