Afghanistan’s Need for Peace

The Taliban must be accommodated, or else the chance of peace may be lost

By: Kashaf Arshad

On January 28, following six back-to-back sessions of talks in Qatar’s capital Doha, Washington’s principal arbitrator Zalmay Khalilzad reported that the USA and the Taliban at last had a “draft structure” for an arrangement which could make ready for harmony with the Afghan government.

Khalilzad’s remarks touched off desires for a leap forward in the crushing 17-year strife, yet neither the USA nor the Taliban offered any details of the structure. Generally, because of its vital area, Afghanistan frequently served as a battleground for international and regional forces. Arrangement of attacks, intercessions, wars and long-haul conflicts caused real annihilation and misfortune for all involved, with the most noteworthy cost unavoidably being paid by the Afghan country. Throughout the years, the warring sides held innumerable rounds of talks and exchanges, now and again keeping in mind positive thinking. Be that as it may, because of leaders’ refusal to learn the past, harmony remained out of reach and millions suffered. Now there appears to be one more chance to break this cycle of brutality and begin a movement towards peace that could at last enable the people of Afghanistan join together, recuperate and flourish. Notwithstanding this, as has been demonstrated many occasions previously, economical harmony cannot be accomplished except if all sides learn from past errors, comprehend their foe’s needs and inspirations, and reach a settlement that satisfies the populace as well as all local and worldwide partners. This is all the more reason why it is vital at this memorable point to look at the elements that prompted the ascent of the Taliban during the 1990s and the inspirations that motivate the party right up till the present time.

The Taliban was framed in the mid-1990s by a group of “mujahideen”, Muslim Afghan fighters who had opposed the Soviet control of Afghanistan (1979-1989). Exploiting the power vacuum made by the withdrawal of Soviet troops, the gathering effectively extended its range of prominence in the years following its development and took control of Afghanistan in 1996. It held control of the vast majority of the nation until it was toppled after the US invasion of Afghanistan in December 2001 after the September 11 attacks.

After the toppling of the Taliban government, some individuals within the party were prepared and willing to acknowledge a peace bargain that would permit them an unassuming yet respectable presence in the nation. However, legislators and leaders both inside and outside Afghanistan, intoxicated by their decisive triumph, would not engage this alternative and quickly dismissed the Taliban from the negotiating table. The Bonn Conference, which decided the nation’s destiny, totally ignored the gathering’s most essential requests and encouraged the arrangement of a government hostile to the Taliban. This was the crucial oversight that set off the most recent round of bloodshed in Afghanistan and brought us to where we are today.

Today, we are dealing with a party whose members see themselves as blessed warriors who figured out how to overcome a crooked outside attack.

In the previous 17 years, endless Taliban leaders were slaughtered, embarrassed and made outcast by the USA. The ones that were most unfortunate wound up in cells at Guantanamo or Bagram, where they were exposed to unspeakable torment and debasement. This made individuals from the party view their battle against US powers as unavoidable, vital and even hallowed. Also, the administering powers constrained individuals from the Taliban to live in conditions so grave as if they were criminals on the run, so that entering the battleground turned into a simple, even normal, decision for them. Maybe more altogether, throughout the years the Taliban kept on increasing its zone of impact in Afghanistan and came to consider itself the victor. The gathering likewise figured out how to win the hearts and psyches of a segment of the embittered country population that sees the local government as inefficient in giving them essential administration and overwhelmingly suffocated.

Presently, as a powerful political and military entity perceived by every single party, the Taliban needs to accomplish two long-term objectives: the total withdrawal of all foreign troops from Afghanistan and the foundation of a comprehensive Islamic government. Obviously, the group, which believes it has the high ground in negotiations, additionally has various immediate requests gone for certainty. The Taliban needs its leaders to be taken off sanction lists, its prisoners to be released and its political office in Doha to be recognised globally. Not at all like the period following its thrashing in 2001, the Taliban currently think they have earned the privilege of remaining a vibrant political power in Afghanistan following a settlement. It has an unmistakable political vision and needs to set a few parameters for its future worldwide relations. This is the reason it is likewise quick to sign reciprocal non-animosity bargains with local and global forces. The progressing exchanges can possibly succeed if every included party recognize the Taliban’s position and abstain from dismissing it lightly.

A year ago, an effective three-day Eid truce between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the first of its sort since the beginning of the US-led attack in 2001, was a reasonable sign that ordinary Afghans are prepared to make peace with the Taliban. Without a doubt, people are eager for an accommodation following so many years of war. Be that as it may, this does not mean they are happy to acknowledge any peace settlement with the gathering. Numerous Afghan women think aafter peace, the Taliban will restrict their rights. Individuals from the Hazara minority, who are Shia Muslims, likewise fear an inadequately arranged peace settlement may put their future in the nation in danger. To accomplish manageable peace, the Afghan government, with the assistance of the USA, should strike a harmony between recognizing the requirements and desires of the Taliban, and giving important guarantees to the portions of the Afghan populace that might be compromised by the party.

In addition, in every neighbourhood, government authorities, resistance fighters and ancestral older folks should achieve an accord among themselves on what they need from the peace settlement. Until further notice, they all seem, by all accounts, to be increasingly centred around keeping their seats after the accord, rather than achieving an arrangement with the Taliban. On the off-chance that they will stay worried, rather become increasingly so, about keeping their hold on power than conveying steadiness to their nation, and refuse to arrange a power-sharing arrangement, peace endeavours will be destined for disappointment.

Further convoluting issues, territorial and universal forces have not yet achieved an accord on the points of interest of a peace settlement in Afghanistan. A comprehensive provincial accord is basic; the USA won’t probably do this by itself, as in the event that it needs feasible harmony in Afghanistan. Moscow, Beijing, Islamabad, Tehran, New Delhi and Ankara would all need a stake in the final settlement. All things considered, as an Afghan, I am more circumspectly optimistic than I have ever been before about prospects for peace in Afghanistan. The Taliban are as yet declining to talk legitimately to the Afghan government, yet this time the USA is profoundly energetic to get the different sides together. President Donald Trump clarified that he is anxious to get his nation out of “idiotic wars” abroad and the main sensible path for him to accomplish this objective is to convey both the Taliban and Kabul to the arranging table. There is no uncertainty that at last it is us, the Afghans, who are in charge of and should claim and lead the harmony procedure, yet to achieve this objective we need the help of every one of our neighbours and partners. We just expect this time they won’t rehash past errors and will enable us to discover an exit from this conflict by mulling over the desires and needs of every included party as they carry the arrangements forward. The opportunity has already come and gone for Afghanistan to stop being a battleground for outside forces, fulfil its actual potential and become a focal centre of a network in the core of Asia. Today, this fantasy is within our range.