2 mortar shells fired into Pakistan territory from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Two mortar shells were fired into Pakistan from the Afghanistan territory, however, no casualties were reported, a statement issued by Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Torkham border gate was closed off for security reasons, she added.

“The matter is being coordinated with Afghan authorities,” she said, adding that the gate is likely to be opened soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had last year decided to keep the Torkham border crossing open for 24 hours in order to facilitate trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In October last year, 11 people were injured in a border skirmish between the Pakistan and Afghanistan forces after the latter fired mortars and heavy machine guns in Narai district of Kunar province, targeting the civilian population in the Arandu village.