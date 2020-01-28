Top court dissolves Sindh Water Commission

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dissolved the apex court-mandated Sindh Water Commission and directed the authorities to submit a quarterly report on the objectives that have been achieved so far.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed directed the commission to hand over its record and documents to the Sindh government.

The tenure of the commission on water and sanitation in Sindh ended in January last year however the apex court renewed it observing that its objectives were yet to be completely accomplished.