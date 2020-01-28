Senate takes up issue of PTCL pensioners

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday adopted a report on the issue of payment of an increase in pension of the retired employees of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) payable by the Pakistan Telecommunication Employees Trust (PTET).

The report was put before the house by Senator Rukhsana Bangash on behalf of Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid.

The House was told that hundreds of petitions were filed in the courts, including the Supreme Court (SC), by PTCL employees for payments of their pensions and they won cases but they were still denied the pensions.

Senator Rukhsana and Senator Abdul Rehman Malik stressed that the report should be implemented as the pensioners desperately needed the money.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said that pension was the right of employees and denying pension to them was a violation of basic human rights.

The minister supported the motion for the implementation of the report.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, who was chairing the House, asked the government to take up the issue of pensioners with PTCL and resolve it.

Senate Implementation Committee Convener Senator Dilawar Khan presented a report of his committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, regarding the resolution of the issue of expatriates staying in European countries in getting Pakistani Origin Cards (POCs).

He also presented a report of the committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi regarding the status of implementation of the report of Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum adopted by the house on November 8, 2017.

Senator Bahramand Tangi, on behalf of Standing Committee on Communications Chairman Senator Hidayat Ullah, presented report of the committee on the matter raised by Senator Ateeq Shaikh regarding revenue collected from toll plazas on national highways and motorways during the years 2013-19 and the amount utilised on the maintenance and rehabilitation of G T Road from Lahore to Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The House extended time by 60 days for the presentation of the report of the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination by its Chairperson Senator Khushbakht Shujat regarding the construction of Shifa International Hospital on public land with an aim to function as a charity hospital.