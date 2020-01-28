SC gives Sheikh Rasheed 2-week time to submit plan to uplift railways

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed to submit in court a business plan to uplift Pakistan Railways from its current “deplorable” condition in two weeks.

While hearing a case pertaining to losses incurred by railways, a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah expressed displeasure with the railways minister over his running of the department.

The top justice asked Rasheed to inform the court about the Tezgam train inferno in October 2019 that had killed 73 passengers. The incident apparently occurred when a gas cylinder brought by one of the travelers had exploded.

“You should have submitted your resignation,” said the chief justice, in response to which Rasheed said that 75 people had been dismissed after the tragic incident.

“Yesterday [Monday] we were told that two people were fired. You fired lower-level employees, when will the higher-ranking ones be [dismissed]?” asked Justice Ahmed.

“We will also remove higher-level employees,” said Rasheed in response.

“We do not see this happening, you are the highest-ranking employee,” remarked the chief justice, adding: “Minister Sahib don’t show people dreams, today you are running 18th-century railways. There is plundering in the railways department.”

In response, the federal minister said he had been working 18 hours a day and had increased railways’ passengers by seven million.

“Even in 2020, your entire system is being run on parchis (favors),” the chief justice remarked.

A day earlier, the apex court had observed that no department in the country was more corrupt than Pakistan Railways and summoned Rasheed, the Federal Railways Secretary Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aijaz Ahmad Buriro to answer the court’s questions today.

During today’s proceedings, the chief justice said: “Yes, Sahib [Rasheed], tell us what you are doing. Your whole story is in front of us. The railways will not function under your administration.”

Additionally, the court said ideally revenue from railways should take the ministry out of debt and make it profitable. The three-judge bench asked Rasheed to present a business plan in the next hearing, adding that if there was any deviation from the plan presented in court, action will be taken.

The court also ordered that the six-kilometer portion of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) be completed in two weeks and instructed the Sindh government to provide all assistance on the project.

Adjourning proceedings till Feb 12, the court summoned the minister and the secretary of planning in the next hearing.

Speaking to reporters following the court hearing, Rasheed said he will take the railways forward “as per the instructions of the chief justice”.