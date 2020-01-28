PTM’s Pashteen to be transferred to DI Khan jail after court rejects bail request

PESHAWAR: A district and sessions court in Peshawar on Tuesday turned down Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen’s request for interim bail and ordered authorities to transfer him to a Dera Ismail Khan jail, a day after he was arrested and sent to Peshawar Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Duty judge Muhammad Younis accepted the DI Khan police’s request for permission to shift the PTM chief to D.I. Khan, where a first information report (FIR) has been registered against him. Pashteen, who was not presented in court during today’s proceedings, was represented by his counsel.

After Pashteen is shifted to DI Khan, he is expected to be presented before a judicial magistrate for physical remand.

According to police, a case was registered against the PTM chief at the City Police Station in DI Khan on Jan 18 under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, Pashteen and other PTM leaders had attended a gathering on Jan 18 in DI Khan where the PTM chief had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution “violated basic human rights”. The FIR added that Pashteen also made derogatory remarks about the state.

Police had also arrested nine other PTM workers who were identified as Muhammad Salam, Abdul Hameed, Idrees, Bilal, Mohib, Sajjadul Hassan, Aimal, Farooq and Muhammad Salman.

Following Pashteen’s arrest, PTM leaders and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir condemned the action, saying that instead of addressing the group’s grievances, the state had resorted to arresting its leader.

Dawar said he had contacted the police to ask on what grounds Pashteen had been arrested and claimed that authorities did not give any reasons and refused to cooperate.

Terming the arrest as an “abduction”, Dawar had said: “We think that Manzoor Pashteen has been arrested for the speech he delivered in Bannu in which he said he will gather all Pashtun leaders.” He urged PTM workers to stay “peaceful like always” and announced that the group will hold protests across the country as well as abroad on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Dawar took to Twitter to share updates on PTM protests being held in various areas including Mir Ali, Tank, Miranshah and Zhob.