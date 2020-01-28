Professor Sharif Ul Mujahid passes away

KARACHI: The founder chairman of Karachi University’s mass communication department, Prof Sharif Al Mujahid, passed away on Monday at the age of 93.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Karachi University’s Ibrahim Mosque followed by burial at the university’s graveyard.

Professor Al Mujahid founded the mass communication department in 1956 and remained the head till 1969.

He was an honorary director of the Freedom Movement Archives, University of Karachi. The author of numerous books, Prof Al Mujahid was awarded the Aizaz-e-Kamal/Fazilat in 2001 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2006 for his contributions to the academic world.

He was born in 1926 in Madras.