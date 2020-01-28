PM Imran directs timely completion of CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Beijing has always supported Pakistan during difficult times and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a manifestation of this multi-dimensional partnership between the two countries.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level review meeting to ascertain progress on different CPEC projects.

Imran said the ongoing development projects under CPEC should be fast-tracked for timely completion and directed officials to give a final shape to the consultation process of the future projects on priority. He also observed that Chinese experiences in the social sector, especially for the eradication of poverty and promotion of agriculture, must be fully explored.

The prime minister directed the CPEC Authority to accelerate implementation pace on the different projects under the second phase on priority.

Giving direction for early finalization and completion of these projects, the relevant ministries were directed to set completion period and emphasized upon making the inter-ministerial coordination more effective to achieve desired results within appointed time frame.

The prime minister also directed to brief him in the upcoming review meeting on these projects falling under the CPEC second phase, including their completion period, implementation, removal of hurdles and the future mechanism.

The prime minister was briefed in details over the progress on the short, medium and long terms CPEC projects.