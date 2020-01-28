Living in la-la land

PM must wake up and smell the coffee

PTI leaders claim that the party has successfully aborted the ‘conspiracies’ against its governments in KP and Punjab and will not be pressurized by anyone. A confident PM ignored the PML-Q and MQM-P leaders while visiting Lahore and Karachi. In Sindh he held meetings with the MQM-P’s opponents, and agreed to change the Sindh IGP as requested by the PPP. Others however believe that with no end to its incompetence, the respite the PTI has got might not last long.

One of the outstanding examples of the government’s ineptitude is the way Federal Minister Sh Rashid is (mis) managing the Pakistan Railways. The minister was called by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a case pertaining to the huge losses incurred by the organization and confronted with the evidence of corruption, mismanagement and incompetence. He was asked why he did not resign when 70 passengers died in a railway accident. That these were the questions that the PM should have asked the minister, but didn’t, is a reflection on the former’s performance.

Incompetence does not end here. The country is facing the threat of locust attacks for over eight months now. Sindh was the first to suffer but little attention was paid to the eradication of the threat despite repeated reminders from the provincial government. Now locusts are playing havoc in several Punjab districts. The recent wheat flour and sugar shortages are yet another example of PTI’s subpar governance.

The way the government’s economy is being managed raises questions about the competence of the economic team. According to the UN report “World Economic Situation and Prospects 2020”, Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow at lower than the earlier growth rate forecasts by multilateral agencies supporting the reforms agenda, and close to half of Islamabad’s own targeted rate. The economic activities thus continue to lose momentum without interruption. The hopes of a turn around this year are moonshine.

There are reports of NAB having finally initiated investigation into the allegations of corruption against two South Punjab ministers. In case NAB decides to change its policy of one-sided accountability and pursues cases against the leaders of the PTI led ruling alliance also, the government may face unbearable shocks.