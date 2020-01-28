IHC admits plea seeking Faisal Vawda’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday admitted a plea seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal minister Faisal Vawda for allegedly submitting a false affidavit with the election authority.

Under Article 63(1) C of the Constitution, a member of the parliament can be disqualified if he or she ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan or acquires the citizenship of a foreign state.

The petitioner maintains that Vawda “contested the election of National Assembly while submitting false declaration and hiding his dual nationality” which makes him “liable to be disqualified under the Constitution and law of the land”.

In his petition, Mian Mohammad Faisal argues that Vawda held dual nationality at the time of filing his nomination papers to contest the 2018 general elections, hence, he is not “honest” and “Ameen” and should be removed from the position.

Vawda won the National Assembly seat from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency in the 2018 polls against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and was later included in the cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan as a federal minister.

Vawda’s troubles began after the controversial move of bringing a “boot” to a political show. He was banned by party chairman Imran Khan from appearing on TV for two weeks.

Few days later, news reports showed that Vawda filed his nomination papers on June 18, 2018, but applied for renunciation of his United States nationality in the US Consulate Karachi on June 22, 2018,.

On January 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) admitted an application, seeking Vawda’s disqualification on similar grounds. The commission, while issuing notices to all respondents, fixed the case for hearing on February 3.

A day later, a south district sessions judge also issued notices to South Karachi SSP and Mithadar SHO over a plea seeking the registration of a case against Vawda.

The petitioner, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qadir Khan Mandokhel, maintained that Vawda had used “non-parliamentarian” language when speaking about Senator Javed Abbasi in a television show on January 14, while also placing a shoe on the table.