Govt restrained from auctioning Ishaq Dar’s Lahore residence

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a restraining order against the accountability court’s decision regarding the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s residence in Lahore.

The high court suspended an earlier court order – dated November 07, 2019 – on a petition filed by Dar’s spouse, Tabassum Dar.

A two-member IHC bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervez, issued the restraining order.

The bench also issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought its reply on Feb 13.

Defense counsel Advocate Qazi Misbahul Hassan informed the court that Dar had given the house, located in the Gulbarg neighborhood, to his wife as dower on Feb 14, 1989.

The NAB while ceasing the house transferred it to the Government of Punjab for auction, the lawyer said.

Tabassum Dar petitioned the matter to the accountability court, which was dismissed by the court on Nov 07, 2019, the counsel said.

The high court bench after hearing arguments of the lawyer issued restraining order against the accountability court’s decision.

Earlier, the Punjab government advertised the auctioning of the house. The ad said that there would be an open auction on January 28, which would allow the highest bidder to take possession of the house. The district government has set a minimum price of Rs185 million.

Dar has been absconding court proceedings since 2017 following the registration of reference against him. Later, NAB confiscated his various bank accounts worth Rs500 million and his house, spread over four kanals and seven marlas.