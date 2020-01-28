Cylinder blast at Lahore perfume factory kills 12

LAHORE: At least 12 people were killed and two others received critical injuries on Tuesday after multiple gas cylinders exploded at a perfume factory in Shahdara area of Lahore, setting the entire building ablaze.

The fire also caused the roof of the building to collapse, trapping other residents of the building beneath the debris as well as damaging the structure located adjacent to it.

According to locals, the factory was considered to be a textile manufacturing unit. “We only got to know about the presence of perfume and other chemicals after the fire broke out,” one of the residents said.

A rescue operation is underway to rescue the remaining people trapped under the debris. According to residents, at least 15 workers were inside the factory when the fire broke out.

So far, the deceased have been identified as 37-year-old Jameel, 65-year-old Zahid, his wife Rashida bibi, six-year-old Areeba and nine-year-old Moosa.

A rescue 1122 official, Rana Izhar, said the fire had been brought under control, adding that the deaths were primarily caused by the roof collapse.