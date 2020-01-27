‘Unfair to pin failures of govt leader on his selector,’ claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD – Proving his loyalty to those it must be proven, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday reiterated that it was unfair for the failures of the chief executive, the centre of power, the leader of government to be pinned on those who selected him to be in power.

While talking to The Dependent in an exclusive interview, Chaudhry said that if someone is performing poorly it is entirely their fault.

“The government leader’s failure is not the fault of the selector. He himself is responsible for his performance and should step down,” Chaudhry said.

“The selector cannot deliver effectively without the support of the realm that the government leader is ruling over,” he added.

Raising questions over the performance of the government, the federal minister said that they had made promises with the people of change, accountability and good governance during the election campaigns but unfortunately nothing has changed.

“The budget is so skewed between the selectors and selected. That is the core problem,” he added in continued bouts of honesty, confessing that those occupying important positions were not delivering.

“The only change that is needed immediately is in the leader of the government,” Chaudhry maintained.