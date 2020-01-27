Sindh police book 4 for vandalising temple in Thar

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday against four unidentified suspects for vandalising the Mata Deval Bhittani temple in a village near Thar’s Chhachro town.

According to the FIR, registered on the directions of Thar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdullah Ahmedyar, the temple was vandalised late Sunday night, resulting in desecration of idols of deities.

#Hindu temple of Mata Bhatiani was vandalized by some miscreants in Chhachro, #Tharparkar today. Such incidents are aimed at distorting exemplary interfaith harmony in Thar region where #Hindus & #Muslims are equal in population proportion Hope authorities will take action. pic.twitter.com/I519iokXRj — Kapil Dev (@KDSindhi) January 26, 2020

A complaint of the incident was lodged by a citizen, Prem Kumar.

Chhachro Station House Officer (SHO) Hussain Bux Rajar said that the police were looking for the culprits and had sought help from “local experts” who were examining the footprints of the miscreants to identify them.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (mischief by destroying or moving, etc., a landmark fixed by public authority) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Commenting on the incident, advisor to Sindh chief minister, Advocate Veerji Kolhi, said that the miscreants had meant to disturb communal peace in the area and urged people of all communities to stay calm. He promised that those responsible will be taken to task.