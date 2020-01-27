Really, a race against time

Nature’s fury seems to have no end and natural disasters like floods, droughts, earthquakes have been playing havoc with countries and human race all along the line.

Speaking of the earthquake aftermath, Turkey has become the latest victim, having been hit by a mighty earthquake measuring 6.8 on Richter scale. As for casualties, so far over 29 people have been killed and many more, nearly 1,100 persons injured. As a matter of fact, my workstations like Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad have encountered a lot of floods and other natural disasters, whereas my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari, Marthandam, Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu have been in the grip of weather vagaries – sometimes hit by floods and by drought-like situations on various occasions. In all these cases/situations, all we are in need of is to be helped through rescue efforts and makeshift arrangements. Damage control has so far come to the rescue of the people be it in my workstations like Mumbai or in my native areas like Tirunelveli, Korkai, all for the common good.

Right now, Elazig province in Turkey is crying for help as this magnitude 6.8 earthquake was centred in that province. Immediate help from neighbouring countries aside, the international community, world agencies and NGOs should send and transport relief material, rescue teams, urgent foodstuff and medical assistance/equipment to the affected and the needy in Turkey in this unfortunate time of a crisis of large size.

Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

PM Davos trip

If memory serves us right it was in 2012, Arsalan Chaudhry son of former Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry according to Shoaib Suddle headed commission admitted receiving favors from Land Mafia tycoon for two sponsored foreign trips to Monte Carlo and London in June-July of previous year. There is a moral code of ethics which require holders of public office and their next of kin from getting favors from private individuals, especially those involved in business contracts, public dealing etc.

While it is a generally accepted perception, amongst people that PM Imran Khan is a man of integrity, who also claims trying to establish a welfare state on lines of Medina Welfare Concept, it came as shock when he stated that his visit to Davos was sponsored by old friends. The office of the PM is a constitutional office which empowers to exercise immense executive powers and clout. Therefore, when two individuals involved in commercial business and contracts offer to sponsor his official trip, it raises doubts and eyebrows. Perhaps it is simplicity and lack of experience, along-with absence of saner advice by his advisors, who should have advised him that as PM he can no longer indulge in sponsored events, which he used to do before assuming this office, while on fund raising trips for his cancer hospital. PM must exercise a lot of discretion, even when getting involved in fund raising for philanthropic purposes, ensuring that those who sponsor them are clean and above board with no conflicts of interest. Those who sponsored this trip must restrain from doing any business with federal or provincial governments, to save embarrassment or mudslinging by his political opponents. There is no such thing as a “free breakfast”, especially by those involved in commercial ventures.

T A Malik

Lahore

Raising awareness

The well-known and one of highest paid actors of bollywood Aamir khan, hosts a show in India by the name of Satyanev Jayate. In this television show, Aamir khan interacts with general public of India and aims to enlighten citizens about the social issues present in the country.

In some of the episodes, mostly high qualified doctors come to enlighten the public about vital diseases such as Cancer, Jaundice, Asthma, Thalassemia and Plague etc. They also instruct victims about recovery from such deadly diseases.

Last Sunday, Aamir Khan was teaching children about different signs of sexual abuses and safety from culprits.

The only a purpose of my write-up is to appeal to the government and SAHIL (an NGO working for child safety) to conduct seminars and nurturing shows in television for general public because it is the best way to make public aware of such heinous impacts of diseases, helpful for controlling child sexual abuse cases and solving social issues in the country.

Sameer Umrani

Malir Karachi

Coronavirus?

Recently, in many countries like China, Japan, America, Thailand, Canada, France, Australia and some others countries which are affected by a virus, that is known as Coronavirus.

The virus has spread from Wuhan city of China to other countries. According to a report, more than 2000 people are infected from the virus globally and 56 people died in China. So, this is the time to act and do something special for the eradication of the virus and prevent the human beings from this evil.

Zaheer Ahmad

Lahore