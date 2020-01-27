PM Imran to visit Malaysia on Feb 3

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Malaysia on a two-day official visit on February 3.

As per reports, Prime Minister Imran will be leading a high-level delegation to Kuala Lumpur.

A one-on-one meeting between the premier and his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamad is also scheduled in which bilateral ties, including trade and investment, will be discussed.

Earlier in December last year, Prime Minister Imran cancelled his visit to Malaysia to participate in the Kuala Lumpur Summit that took place from Dec 19 to 21.

It was reported later that the much-anticipated visit was cancelled over alleged pressure from Saudi Arabia who viewed the summit as a threat to its regional dominance.