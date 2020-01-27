One wounded as oil tanker overturns near Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD: At least one person sustained critical injuries when a loaded oil tanker overturned on M-5 motorway near Sadiqabad.

The tanker containing 48,000 liters of oil was on its way from Karachi to Sahiwal when its driver fell asleep at the wheel, rescue officials said.

Traffic on that portion of the motorway remained blocked for many hours to avoid any untoward incident.

Shortly after getting information about the incident, the teams of police and administration along with rescue workers rushed towards the site.

The injured person was shifted to a local hospital for medical attention.