KP govt to induct two female lawmakers into cabinet

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai confirmed on Monday that two women lawmakers are expected to be given portfolios in the provincial cabinet.

“The three ministries that were vacated on Sunday will be kept by the chief minister until a decision is taken,” Yousafzai said.

The minister said that the sacked ministers – Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed – were conspiring against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Reports emerged last week that the KP government has decided to induct female lawmakers into the cabinet upon special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, according to his aides, has always envisioned gender equality.

Sources familiar to the development had said that the female members will be given portfolios of advisers and full ministers.