IHC dismisses plea after resolution of ECP appointment issue

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition regarding the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and two members after the government submitted its response on the matter .

The federal government, in its reply, informed the high court that the government and the opposition have agreed over the names of the CEC and two members of the election commission.

Petitioner Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha during the hearing said, “credit goes to the court.” To which IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah responded: “The credit goes to the people of Pakistan.”

“The parliament is a supreme state institution, which has representatives of the people. A strong parliament will make Pakistan strong,” the judge remarked.

It is to be mentioned here that the government on Friday notified Sikandar Sultan Raja as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) for a five-year term.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification after President Arif Alvi signed the appointment.

The appointment of Nasir Durrani and Shah Mohammad Jatoi as members of the election commission from Sindh and Balochistan respectively were also confirmed and notified by the ministry.

The appointments come in light of the November 2, 2019, order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Earlier, President Alvi had appointed Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui as ECP member for Sindh and Munir Ahmed Kakar for Balochistan against the ECP vacancies. The decision was challenged in the IHC which suspended it.

The court on Jan 15, had granted 10 more days to the government to finalise the appointments.