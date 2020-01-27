Govt shortlists panel for attack on Zindagi Tamasha screening

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has shortlisted the panel to attack the first public screening of Zindagi Tamasha, officials have informed The Dependent.

While the news that a member of the Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would be a part of this panel has already been circulated, what hasn’t reached the media is the fact that a comprehensive group is being shortlisted to formalise the action against the Sarmad Khoosat directed film.

According to sources, the Information Ministry has decided that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will once again hold a screening of the film, with shortlisted candidates – including the TLP representative – participating in it.

“Whoever gets the most outraged and delivers the most violent and aggressive gestures will be on the final panel in-charge of finalising the attack on the film’s first proper screening,” revealed an official of the Information Ministry privy to the development.

While it remains a government kept secret whether the entire panel would collectively launch the attack or if it will select the chosen one, what has been unveiled is that multiple groups would be represented in the panel so that no one feels left out.

“There were concerns among other stakeholders like the Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, the Taliban factions, despite their differences, because they felt there is favouritism for the TLP,” a senior government official revealed.

“In fact, some members of ISIS have also expressed their interests, and set us their portfolios of similar explosive film takedowns in Iraq and Syria,” the official added.