FIA arrests man for uploading child porn

A man was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing in a raid carried in Quetta for allegedly uploading child porn on the internet.

According to the FIA officials, the man was accused of uploading inappropriate videos of a child hailing from rural Balochistan. The minor’s father then registered a complaint with the agency, following which the raid was conducted.

The accused man was presented in the court subsequently and was handed over in the FIA custody on a seven-day remand.