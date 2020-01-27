Ehsaas Kifalat project to be launched on Jan 31: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Ehsaas Kifalat programme on Jan 31.

Under the program, Rs2,000 will be given to each deserving family per month and about 0.5 million people will benefit from this program.

Chairperson Sania Nishtar told Pakistan Today said that the project will be launched in 15 districts to empower the poor segments of society.

This is the most comprehensive program of the government for the welfare of poor people, she added.

Nishtar said transparency will be ensured in this program as bank accounts would be opened for the provision of cash grants to the deserving families under this program. We have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Ltd. for disbursement of the amount.